team

Source: Unsplash/Annie Spratt

Harvard Business Review

How to counter dysfunctional behaviour in a self-sabotaging team

Authors
Harvard Business Review
15 minute Read

By N. Anand and Jean-Louis Barsoux

The CEO of a European city’s public transit authority recently called us in to coach the organisation’s new head of HR. Having joined the executive committee six months earlier, Jocelyn (not her real name) was having difficulty integrating with the team. According to the CEO, her attitude was holding back its efforts to develop a strategy for meeting the city’s growing transportation needs in a more sustainable way.

In speaking with Jocelyn’s subordinates, colleagues, and boss and with external stakeholders, we were struck by the contrast between her peers’ views of her as withdrawn and uncollaborative and her subordinates’ impressions of her as professional and supportive. And it became clear that the team’s struggle to come up with a coherent strategy predated Jocelyn’s arrival. Our interviews revealed a major tension: The team was torn between increasing the transit infrastructure for less-connected parts of the city and making the system greener; it lacked the funds to do both.

We’d been called in to fix a person, but it was the team that needed help. Overwhelmed by its strategic challenge, it had become stuck in a pattern of infighting. To escape anxiety and self-examination, its members were unconsciously deflecting blame onto a convenient scapegoat: the newcomer, Jocelyn.

Keep reading for free

Join as a new subscriber and get your first month on us.
Learn more
Already a Plus member? Sign in here

 

More for you from PLUS

Close
SmartCompany Plus

Sign in

To connect a sign in method the email must match the one on your SmartCompany Plus account.
Continue with Facebook
Continue with Google
Or use your email
Show
Forgot your password?

Want some assistance?

Contact us on: support@smartcompany.com.au or call the hotline: +61 (03) 8623 9900.