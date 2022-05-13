workplace-law

Source: LinkedIn Sales Navigator/Unsplash

Legal
Shane Koelmeyer

Cover your bases with this workplace law checklist

Authors
Shane Koelmeyer
2 minute Read

Have you taken time to consider your workplace policies and procedures in the new year? This checklist lets you complete a run-down of your business, and address any shortcomings in regards to workplace law, ensuring your employees are taken care of.

SmartCompany Plus users can save each individual checklist to their library, so that they can break up the task and come back to it at a later date.

Workplace policies and procedures

1
Managing performance

Are performance management/disciplinary policy and procedures clear and well documented?

Subscribe to keep reading

Get unlimited access at half the price. Election sale now on.
Learn more
Already a Plus member?

 

More for you from PLUS

Close
SmartCompany Plus

Sign in

To connect a sign in method the email must match the one on your SmartCompany Plus account.
Continue with Facebook
Continue with Google
Or use your email
Show
Forgot your password?

Want some assistance?

Contact us on: support@smartcompany.com.au or call the hotline: +61 (03) 8623 9900.