How to create the right ‘remote’ for your business

But while the phrase ‘remote work’ has taken on somewhat of an umbrella definition since the pandemic began, it’s important to remember that in practice it takes many different forms. Here we explore some different types of remote work, their perks and drawbacks, and simple steps to take your business closer toward the best ‘remote’ for you.

Even though the transformation happened quickly, it’s hard to think back to a time when remote working wasn’t so mainstream. Most companies now offer some form of remote work. As of last year, two-thirds of employed Australians were sometimes or always working from home.

Where do you sit on the remote work scale?

Remote work should be viewed as a gradation. At one end you have companies that do not allow remote work in any capacity, whereas on the other end, you have organisations that are all-remote. The reality for most Australian small businesses lies somewhere in the middle. These are businesses where remote work is tolerated but not the norm, staff can work from home but only on certain days, or some team members can work remotely as an exception.

Remote-first organisations, on the other hand, are those that have optimised their workplaces to be successful whether all staff is working remotely or from the office. Employees have flexibility to work from home, only coming in for meetings or socialising. Offices become venues to work remotely from, and are not the epicentre of power or culture. The shifts made by Quora and Upwork are great examples.