Crisis management: How businesses can respond to tomorrow’s crisis with today’s solutions
The origin of the word crisis is the Greek “Krisis (judgment)” or “Krinein (decision, make selection).” The word means a turning point for better or worse, a decisive moment, or crucial time.
Throughout history, there have been many examples of crisis management, whether it be during wars, industrial upheavals or the many environmental disasters.
In the modern era, we have faced what seems like an endless run of natural disasters in addition to the COVID-19 pandemic that caused so many deaths and economic upheaval worldwide.
New challenges preparing for next ‘big thing’
Despite the lessons to be learnt from history, today’s crises bring new challenges for both people and businesses. Crisis is all around us in our everyday lives, which underlines the importance of a crisis aware culture that needs to be embedded into an organisation’s thinking if it is to survive the next “big thing” or “things”.
