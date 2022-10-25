Culture shock: Why relying on engagement scores alone to understand your team is a mistake

For years, employers have been relying on engagement scores to understand the wellbeing of their employees and by extension, their company culture.

In the past year in particular, with so many organisations remote working for the first time and workforce changes aplenty, this has become an even more relied-upon metric.

And while it’s been great to see an increased focus on employee engagement, it’s time for a truthbomb: relying on engagement scores as a primary metric for understanding your organisation’s culture is a mistake.

As part of my work with some of Australia’s biggest and best-known companies and smaller ones too, I’ve noticed a growing trend of companies treating engagement scores as the be-all and end-all, when they don’t examine culture at all.