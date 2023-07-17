Decision dilemma: When information overload hampers your business’ productivity

Ask what they need to make better decisions and most people will reply ‘more information’. Yet this thirst for data – and the seemingly ever-flowing torrents of supply – appear to be backfiring.

And it’s not just a hunch.

A global report from multinational technology giant, Oracle, provides alarming statistics when it comes to the complexity, delays, confusion, and distress being caused by trying to consider too much data when making decisions.

The results of this dilemma are being felt across organisations. According to the report, a staggering 91% of business leaders reported that the growing number of data sources had limited the success of their organisations.