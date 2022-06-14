The problem with D&I initiatives? They’re often not diverse or inclusive

Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) have been firmly written into the HR landscape of most companies now, and it’s not only a nice to have. McKinsey’s research has found that companies identified as diverse and inclusive are 35% more likely to outperform their competitors.

But after more than two years of disrupted working and a rocky path for many businesses as they navigate the new normal of hybrid working, many organisations are still clinging to an out of date, top-down approach to diversity and inclusion. With leaders seeing it as a tick box exercise, without much substance beneath the surface.

This approach to D&I is neither diverse nor inclusive. It relies on ‘same old’ ideas, and doesn’t help employees feel heard or valued.

Case in point? The organisations that roll out the cupcakes every March 8 for International Women’s Day, but don’t actually commit to consistent efforts around gender equality or inclusion every other day of the year.