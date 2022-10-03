Why learning how to delegate can make you a better manager
Managing people isn’t easy, but learning how to properly delegate tasks and play to your employees’ strengths can go a long way towards improving business productivity.
In this edited extract from Be A Better Manager in 5 Minutes a Day, author Dr Dominic Mcloughlin how not to delegate when you’re the one in control, and offers a simple exercise to improve your skills in this area.
Example: How not to delegate
Jessica was happy co-ordinating the delivery of some health services for a local region and she was widely acknowledged as doing an excellent job. Her manager moved to another city, leaving the website administration role vacant. The local management team asked Jess if she would be happy to take on the website administration role while they recruited a new manager, and Jess agreed. Interviews were conducted, but three months passed and nothing happened. Jessica approached the management team to ask what was happening, as she was doing two jobs and wanted a resolution.
