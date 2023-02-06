What happens when you don’t design the right jobs for the right people in your business?

One of my favourite Star Trek storylines is about the Kobayashi Maru training simulation for Starfleet Academy students. It was first featured in the second Star Trek movie, in 1982, and then when the movie series was rebooted, in 2009.

The simulation presents Starfleet cadets with an agonizing dilemma: An officer must decide whether to rescue a civilian ship deep in enemy territory, putting his or her own entire crew at risk, or to let the 381 passengers and crew on the disabled ship die. When faced with this choice, Star Trek’s central protagonist, the irascible Captain James T. Kirk, then a cadet, refuses to accept the no-win scenario. Instead, he hacks into the simulation and reprograms it to enable him to save the civilian ship without losing his own starship. When his ruse is discovered by academy officials, he’s severely punished — but his determination to change the rules when faced with an impossible task endears him to the audience and foreshadows a distinguished career of rule-bending heroism. It also illustrates a fundamental truth about human behaviour: When people are given an assignment they can’t do or don’t want to do, they’ll make up a different job and do that instead. Sometimes it works out — as it did for Kirk. But mostly it doesn’t, at least not from the perspective of employers.

For more than 40 years I’ve been working closely with leaders and managers in all kinds of organisations as a consultant, researcher, and educator, and I’ve seen this phenomenon time and again, almost always with destructive consequences. I’ve also learned how managers and their subordinates can prevent it by taking the time to explore their jobs and objectives together. Let’s begin by looking at the source of the problem.