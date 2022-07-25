How to design business refunds that maintain customer satisfaction

Since the pandemic, many businesses have been hit with the sting of event cancellations, refunds and cash flow issues.

Despite being two years in, the refund wave is showing no signs of stopping. In fact, many Australians are still chasing tens of thousands in refunds from cancelled trips mid-pandemic.

Business industries like events, sports and travel have been hit the hardest when it comes to refunds. And while many are jetting away for winter escapes or European holidays now that COVID-19 restrictions have lifted, cancellations and refund requests are at an all-time high.

Hundreds of holidays and flights have been cancelled recently in Australia and Europe due to staff shortages, COVID-19 and the Ukraine war, putting pressure on businesses once again to process mass refunds.