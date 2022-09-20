How to use data and analytics to digitalise your sales organisation

Customers today don’t simply want knowledgeable answers to their questions about products and services; they want speedy solutions for their particular technical requirements and business issues. At Microsoft, where sales account executives interact with millions of software buyers each year, customers’ expectations of the sales team have skyrocketed.

Yet until recently, it was cumbersome and sometimes impossible for account executives to get a true picture of each customer’s needs. They had to manually assemble and synthesize data that was scattered across Microsoft’s business units. Time and effort were wasted, and interactions with clients suffered.

Microsoft’s leaders knew there had to be a better way. They found it in digitalization — the use of technology, data, and analytics to design business processes and inform decision-making. (The concept should not be confused with digitization, which is the conversion of analog information to digital formats.) In 2021 Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella spoke of the impact of digitalization on companies everywhere: “By 2025, it’s projected that sales and marketing processes will involve more proactive engagements than reactive ones, all the way from customer marketing to supply chain,” he said.

“Going forward, every business process will be collaborative, powered by data and AI, and will bridge the digital and physical worlds.”