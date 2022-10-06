Disrupting the disruptors: Can today’s startups challenge Amazon, Meta and Google?
Over the past decade leading tech companies — notably Meta (Facebook), Alphabet (Google), Amazon, Apple, and Microsoft — have come to dominate their respective segments in most parts of the world. Some stats: Meta, which also owns Instagram and WhatsApp, has 3.5 billion users across its networks. More than 50% of global online ad spending goes through Meta or Alphabet. In search, Google has more than a 60% share in the United States and more than 90% in Europe, Brazil, and India. Apple earns more in annual profit than Starbucks makes in revenue. Microsoft is a top-three vendor to 84% of businesses. And Amazon takes in more than 40% of online spending in the United States and runs nearly one-third of the internet through Amazon Web Services. Collectively, the Big Five earned income of about $197 billion on revenue of more than $1 trillion in 2020, while their market cap rose to $7.5 trillion by year’s end.
These companies are so successful — and generate so much consumer data and cash — that it sometimes feels as if they can’t be stopped. Not only have they been on the cutting edge of technology, but now they also have the power of incumbency. Yet according to Jonathan Knee — who is a veteran investment banker specializing in media and tech, a Columbia Business School Professor, and the author of The Platform Delusion: Who Wins and Who Loses in the Age of Tech Titans — even digital superpowers face threats, from startups as well as seasoned competitors. In this conversation with HBR executive editor Alison Beard, he analyzes the strengths and weaknesses of the large tech companies and the strategies they might use to defend themselves.
HBR: So you don’t think we’re heading toward a world in which the “tech titans” dominate every part of our lives?
Knee: Today many people in the industry, as well as academics and investors, seem to think that the large tech platform companies uniformly benefit from strong network effects, which inexorably propel them toward global dominance. But that is demonstrably false. Let’s start with the notion of scale. The traditional view is that it helps companies by spreading fixed costs. The new, sexy scale on the internet comes from network effects, and people argue that it offers an inherently superior competitive advantage. But that’s crazy. In the absence of significant fixed costs, any network-effect-driven business is going to attract competition from new platforms that find they can break even at extremely low usage levels. Also, network effects are not the primary driver of competitive advantage at most of these companies. At Facebook, now Meta, yes: The more users it has, the better the experience of connecting and sharing is. For Microsoft, yes: operating systems are a classic network-effect business. But the original success of Apple, Google, Amazon, and Netflix did not rest primarily on network effects. Apple is a consumer-products business. Google benefits from massive fixed-cost requirements reinforced by continuous learning. Amazon’s original retail business, which still accounts for a majority of its revenue, has no network effects to speak of, and neither does Netflix. All these companies will live or die by the same principles of competitive advantage we’ve long studied. Don’t get me wrong: These are all very good businesses, but each is good for different reasons involving multiple reinforcing advantages rather than a uniform silver bullet. And each has its own vulnerabilities.
