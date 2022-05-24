Six steps to embedding Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) into the fabric of your company

Every startup founder will tell you that managing rapid growth in their business — juggling priorities, dodging minefields, and improvising on new challenges — is an all-consuming task. Success is only possible through sharing the load — and it’s not just about getting the right people into the business, but ensuring there are the right processes, practices, and protocols to set them up for success.

When you’re scrambling to put processes in for the first time, it can be easy to overlook the importance of embedding Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) into the fabric of your company. Even those with best intentions might not know when to start!

In this article, which we’ve co-written with The Dream Collective, we discuss why embedding DEI early is key for long-term success. We’ll suggest actions which don’t only garner attention and signal virtue, but actually create impact by baking DEI into the fabric of your company’s DNA.

Before we jump in — let’s talk about what there is to gain from embedding DEI sooner rather than later. Not only is it the right thing to do, it’s also good for business. Diverse, equitable, and inclusive workplaces promote respect and understanding, which in turn fosters closer teams and deeper trust between team members, creating more engaged and committed employees. These workplaces also stimulate innovation — bringing together differently-wired minds to tackle complex challenges from all vantage points. Decision making is enhanced when all voices feel equally heard; and diverse perspectives shed light on new markets and demographics. All these benefits manifest in the top-line — a recent Harvard Business Review found that more diverse companies report 19% higher revenue.

Finally, the modern workforce expects DEI to be upheld — as we’ve written about previously, we foresee the next generation of blazing talent shunning workplaces that fall behind. With all that as a backdrop, let’s dive into the ways startups can embed DEI from the very start.