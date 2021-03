The research shows diverse teams perform better. So, how can you increase diversity within your business? Take cues from Eliiza’s Natalie Rouse Ganderton and James Wilson, who have built a data science team with 40% women – a standout split in a male-dominated industry.

Their insights are geared towards tech companies, but the recruitment lessons can be applied to all businesses. If you put in the work, you will see the benefits over time.