Want to improve your business’ diversity? Implement work-life support strategies

Corporate programs that support work-life balance promote productivity, reduce turnover, and improve employees’ mental and physical health. That much is well-known. But our research has revealed another benefit: they can also boost your organization’s diversity. In fact, when it comes to increasing diversity among managers, they’re better than the most popular racial-equity programs.

To assess how various work-life initiatives affect the management workforce, we looked at data from more than 800 US companies across more than 30 years and talked to dozens of managers. We found that when companies had universal policies for family leave time, flexible scheduling, and help with childcare, the percentages of Black, Hispanic, and Asian American male and female managers increased significantly. So did the percentage of white female managers.

Why do those groups benefit so much from work-life support? Because they face the greatest work-life challenges. Women and people of color are, for example, more likely to be single parents than white men are. Single mothers head 41% of Black families, 25% of Hispanic families, 13% of white families, and 11% of Asian American families. Single fathers head 12% of Black and Hispanic families and 7% of white and Asian American families.

Then there’s the fact that people of color in the United States, on average, have fewer resources than white people do. They’re more likely to be in poorly paid jobs, with even two-parent households needing both partners’ 40 (or 60) hours’ worth of weekly wages just to make ends meet. Before COVID-19, the median Black or Hispanic family of three earned just 61% of what the median white family did and was twice as likely to live in poverty. Those numbers have barely changed since the 1970s.