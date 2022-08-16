Why philanthropy doesn’t have to come at the cost of startup success

Starting your first business is an exhilarating cocktail of excitement and terror.

Day one is a rush — the branding, the announcement, rolling out the business plan, building the infrastructure. Then on day two, the greatest possible example of blank page syndrome: how do you spend your time and money when the clock is ticking and every dollar and every hour is precious?

It may seem counterintuitive to start thinking about giving money away — but make no mistake, baking philanthropy into your business model from the start is well worth the effort.