You may have been doing SEO wrong all along — and what to do instead

Okay, just kidding. But you’ve probably been relying on SEO as a performance marketing tool when, in fact, it’s anything but. In the marketing world, search engine optimisation is often (unfairly) compared to its attractive younger sisters: paid search and social media advertising. Here’s why that could affect how you’re using SEO in your business.

Everything you know about SEO is wrong.

What is performance marketing

Performance marketing is a type of digital marketing that focuses on generating measurable results, such as clicks, leads or sales. It is a data-driven strategy emphasising the importance of tracking and optimising key performance indicators (KPIs) to achieve a measurable return on investment (ROI).

The misunderstanding of SEO as performance marketing may arise from the fact that both strategies require tracking and measuring results. The primary goal of SEO is to increase organic search traffic to a website rather than driving immediate conversions or sales.