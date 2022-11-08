domain

Domain’s chief people and sustainability officer Ros Tregurtha. Source: Supplied.

Strategy
David Adams

How openness to new ideas helped Domain retool its Sydney headquarters for the hybrid work revolution

Authors
David Adams
5 minute Read

Ros Tregurtha called the return to the office “coming back up to the light”. It was a joke, but not entirely: Domain, the real estate search platform and go-to resource for countless Australian homebuyers, had just consolidated three levels of its Sydney headquarters into two, with the sunny fifth level of the converted Pyrmont warehouse receiving the most significant makeover.

In a recent conversation with SmartCompany Plus, Domain’s chief people and sustainability officer explained the thought process behind the redesign, what actually changed, and why the company considered more than natural sunlight when creating a new physical workspace in a hybrid working world. Here’s what businesses can learn from the shake-up.

Lessons from Domain's headquarters redesign

1

Build around how your employees work, not the other way around

