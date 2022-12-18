Now is not the time to put the brakes on workplace learning

This year’s biggest workplace trend was mass redundancies (aka The Great Resignation), and if your business avoided it, you’re in the lucky minority.

Businesses spent most of 2022 plugging their leaky talent pipelines with expensive new hires, trying to fit their employee experience into a new world of work, and adapting to a seismic shift in power dynamics between employer and employee. All while battling the ongoing threat of widespread burnout and a looming recession.

No pressure then.