dont-quit-your-day-job

Nurturing your 'life' can help you thrive in your career. Source: Unsplash/Aziz Acharki.

Inspiration
SmartCompany Plus

Don’t Quit Your Day Job: The perspective required to thrive in your workplace

Authors
SmartCompany Plus
5 minute Read

Aliza Knox is the former head of APAC for Twitter, Cloudfare and Google, and has had a lengthy career working across both tech and finance for more than four decades.

According to Knox, the real secret to success in a career is not just dependent on hard work, but also on the ability to build and maintain genuine relationships, and interests, throughout our lives.

In her recent book, Don’t Quit Your Day Job: The 6 mindshifts you need to rise and thrive at work, Knox shares practical strategies for finding satisfaction and success in both your career and personal life.

This extract covers one of the ‘power perspectives’, being how outside interests help propel your career.

Subscribe to keep reading

Get your first 30 days FREE
Learn more
Already a Plus member?

 

More for you from PLUS

Close
SmartCompany Plus

Sign in

To connect a sign in method the email must match the one on your SmartCompany Plus account.
Continue with Facebook
Continue with Google
Or use your email
Show
Forgot your password?

Want some assistance?

Contact us on: support@smartcompany.com.au or call the hotline: +61 (03) 8623 9900.