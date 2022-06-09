Don’t Quit Your Day Job: The perspective required to thrive in your workplace

Aliza Knox is the former head of APAC for Twitter, Cloudfare and Google, and has had a lengthy career working across both tech and finance for more than four decades.

According to Knox, the real secret to success in a career is not just dependent on hard work, but also on the ability to build and maintain genuine relationships, and interests, throughout our lives.

In her recent book, Don’t Quit Your Day Job: The 6 mindshifts you need to rise and thrive at work, Knox shares practical strategies for finding satisfaction and success in both your career and personal life.

This extract covers one of the ‘power perspectives’, being how outside interests help propel your career.