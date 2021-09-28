E-commerce boom: Four areas retailers need to address ahead of Christmas

Retail experts are encouraging businesses to prepare for Christmas trading early because the demand for goods via online shopping is forecast to hit record highs this summer.

A new report by Power Retail and Australia Post predicts the December 2021 quarter to be the biggest on record. In fact, the report states that e-commerce revenue this financial year will soar even higher than it did in the financial year ending June 30, 2021. In that year, growth in online goods spend grew 30.8% compared to the previous year, equating to $52.1 billion.

So how can retailers make the most of this surge in online spending? Insights from Power Retail and Australia Post reveal there are four areas retailers should address to succeed this holiday trading period.