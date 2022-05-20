You’ve got 30 seconds to impress: Here’s how to nail your elevator pitch

Are you worried your idea is shit, or that people will think it is if you try and share it in an elevator pitch? Many are.

Two veterans of the Aussie startup scene, Daniel Fah and Tony McAuslan, know what it’s like to be on both sides of the fence: raising capital themselves, and working as investors.

Fah and McAuslan say that their book, Your Idea Is Shit — Change My Mind, was written to give budding entrepreneurs “some insight into the way Investors think, as well as lots of insider tips and great strategies for winning over sceptical investors”.

In the extract below, the two authors run through the secrets of a great elevator pitch — where you’ve only got 30 seconds to convince someone that your idea is, in fact, not shit.