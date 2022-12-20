How two friends took Elite Eleven Sporting from packing orders in a bedroom to a $20 million activewear brand

Melbourne-based activewear company Elite Eleven Sporting has created a $20 million retail empire by embracing app shopping as a future channel for all e-commerce.

The activewear brand, which sells premium sportswear and fitness apparel for men and women, was established in Melbourne and launched by best-mates-turned-co-founders Lisandro Paz and Benn Martiniello in mid-2014.

With a revenue of $20.86 million, Elite Eleven now ships across Australia and worldwide, and has a following of 348,000 followers on Instagram, more than 26,000 followers on TikTok and an Elite Eleven Fam group on Facebook that has almost 7000 members and counting.

The company will also hold the grand opening of its third Melbourne store at Northland Shopping Centre on December 23, 2022, which will quickly be followed by its first interstate store.