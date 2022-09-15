How Ellen Weigall went from being “laughed out of the room” to building Australia’s only female-owned gin company
Many of us have had those moments sitting around with our friends where we think of an idea for something we want to see out in the world.
“That’s such a good idea, we should start a business!” is the usual dialogue that follows.
For many people, actually creating that business is just a pipe dream. But three years ago, at only 23 years of age, it became Ellen Weigall’s mission.
Weigall was looking for the solution to a problem she’d been noticing in the years that she was “educating her palate” when it came to alcohol. As a self-proclaimed “girly-girl”, Weigall loved a bright pink drink — but she also loved quality.
