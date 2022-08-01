elon-musk-manifesto

Elon Musk. Source: AAP.

Leadership
Leanne Hughes

Write a Musk-like manifesto to dramatically bring your business’ mission to life

Authors
Leanne Hughes
People
3 minute Read

An email from Elon Musk to all Tesla employees sparked global headlines last month. While other businesses were dangling carrots like happy hours to entice their employees back to the office, Musk was firmer.

In his email, he wrote: “The more senior you are, the more visible must be your presence”, and “Tesla has and will create and actually manufacture the most exciting and meaningful products of any company on Earth. This will not happen by phoning it in”.

Whether you agree or disagree, in three sentences, Musk set the required behaviour and standards for all employees, leaving no room for translation. He rapidly communicated the behaviours he wanted at Tesla.  

Ultimately, Musk wrote a corporate manifesto for his business.

