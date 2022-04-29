Four ways to improve your email marketing

Email marketing has remained our industry’s trojan horse. Once again, the humble email continues to be a tried and tested strategy for brand engagement and conversion.

In fact, in Shopify’s recent Cyber Weekend study, email conversion rate outperformed all other marketing channels. Understanding and utilising the power of email marketing could be your key to success in this final quarter of the financial year.

Here are our top four tips to enhance your email marketing strategy heading into Q4 of 2022.