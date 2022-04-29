Four ways to improve your email marketing
Email marketing has remained our industry’s trojan horse. Once again, the humble email continues to be a tried and tested strategy for brand engagement and conversion.
In fact, in Shopify’s recent Cyber Weekend study, email conversion rate outperformed all other marketing channels. Understanding and utilising the power of email marketing could be your key to success in this final quarter of the financial year.
Here are our top four tips to enhance your email marketing strategy heading into Q4 of 2022.
How to level up your email marketing
Understanding the impacts of software updates
The most recent iOS15 privacy features on AppleMail have altered the metric available to track and report the performance of email assets. In updating the features available for Apple users, they have impacted marketers ability to track email open rates and gain accurate metrics as to how an asset performed.
