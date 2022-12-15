How to use the right data to create a better employee experience

According to Slack’s future forum report, 66% of executives reported that they’re designing their post-pandemic workforce policies with little to no input from their employees. The result is that many organizations are rolling out “one-size-fits-none” policies and approaches at scale. Such data-less policy decisions are not the result of malice or disinterest, but frequently come down to the time and resources required to collect and make sense of employee data.

Leaders need tools that allow them to learn what employees actually need. The good news is that many organizations have been tackling a similar data collection and interpretation challenge for years when it comes to understanding the differentiated needs of their clients. By applying techniques typically used to understand users and customers to the design of employee experiences, organizations can gain a nuanced understanding of their employees’ needs in an efficient and cost-effective manner. Here we share a selection of these tools.