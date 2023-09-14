Worried if an employee is struggling? Watch out for these wellbeing alarm bells

Often a smiling face on the outside masks a myriad of experiences, wounds, stories and suffering on the inside that we don’t know anything about. Fear – especially fear of stigma – means that people are likely to mask or hide how they are really feeling, especially at work.

There is no one way that mental health manifests. Every person is unique in how they present themselves. So, what we are looking out for are changes to what is ‘normal’ for that person. When we use the term ‘normal’ in a wellbeing context, what we are talking about is how that individual usually shows up, reacts, interacts and behaves.

So, if someone who is usually chatty and social when they are in the office starts avoiding coffee and lunch catch-ups with colleagues, that signifies a change to how they would normally interact. But if another colleague prefers to take their breaks on their own to read or listen to a podcast and chooses not to socialise with their colleagues at lunch, them doing this wouldn’t be considered a change to their preferences and how they would usually interact.