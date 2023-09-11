Why employees trust AI models they don’t understand

Georgetown University’s Timothy DeStefano and colleagues — Harvard’s Michael Menietti and Luca Vendraminelli and MIT’s Katherine Kellogg — analysed the stocking decisions for 425 products of a US luxury fashion retailer across 186 stores. Half the decisions were made after employees received recommendations from an easily understood algorithm, the other half after recommendations from one that couldn’t be deciphered. A comparison of the decisions showed that employees followed the guidance of the uninterpretable algorithm more often. The conclusion: people may be more trusting of AI when they can’t see how it works.

Professor DeStefano, defend your research.

Prior research has demonstrated that decision-makers are often reluctant to accept AI-generated guidance, whether consciously or unconsciously, and routinely overrule it. That’s a problem for companies that spend a lot of time and money on AI systems.

We partnered with Tapestry, the parent company of Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman, to explore this reluctance and how to counter it. The firm has nearly 1,500 stores and annual sales of $6.7 billion, and optimising product allocations and running an efficient supply chain are crucial to its success. Employees determine weekly inventory allocations for each store by looking at short-term forecasts, which need to be as precise as possible.