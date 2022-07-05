Three ways to ensure you offer a culture fit for the future Australian workforce

For decades, it was the catchphrase that echoed around the boardrooms of the world, not just Australia: “Our employees are our most valuable asset.”

But in practice, it had its sceptics and employees began to question if it was profit first above everything else, as they didn’t have a voice that was being heard by their bosses.

Nowadays in the post-pandemic era, the employee-employer model has changed dramatically, making companies more accountable to ensure they deliver on three fronts — employee-first, transparency and centricity.

The key for businesses of today is to retain a razor-sharp focus on employee value proposition, continue to invest in making workplace and HR practices modern, more globalised, innovative and talent transformative.