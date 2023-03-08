employee engagement

Leadership
Devshree Bhatt

Businesses with engaged employees earn 25 percent more profit. Here’s how to do it

Authors
Devshree Bhatt
People
5 minute Read

The secret sauce to companies with greater productivity, higher profits and lower staff turnover? Employee engagement. 

With research showing that businesses who get it right generate 25% higher profits than those who don’t, spending time on your approach to employee engagement is a solid business strategy. 

It’s also proven to boost productivity by up to 20%, especially relevant in the hybrid work environment where productivity can be harder to monitor and maintain. 

Focusing on employee engagement isn’t only for the people and culture teams of the big corporate end of town, it’s just as important for small businesses. Especially in a competitive landscape where having an engaged and motivated workforce is more important than ever.

