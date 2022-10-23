Want to enhance your company’s reputation? This method can help

Ros Weadman is a brand communication and reputation specialist who combines her professional expertise in strategic communications, psychology and education to help organisations build a purpose-driven brand and strong positive reputation.

The following is an extract from her book Enhance your reputation — how to build a brand people want to work for, buy from and invest in, which introduces us to the BrandCred Method — a strategic brand alignment blueprint for building brand credibility, fostering trust and enhancing reputation by aligning what you think, say, do and give.