Want to enhance your company’s reputation? This method can help
Ros Weadman is a brand communication and reputation specialist who combines her professional expertise in strategic communications, psychology and education to help organisations build a purpose-driven brand and strong positive reputation.
The following is an extract from her book Enhance your reputation — how to build a brand people want to work for, buy from and invest in, which introduces us to the BrandCred Method — a strategic brand alignment blueprint for building brand credibility, fostering trust and enhancing reputation by aligning what you think, say, do and give.
Introducing the BrandCred Method
The BrandCred Method is your strategic brand alignment blueprint for aligning what you think, say, do and give to build a credible and trusted brand, and enhance your reputation.
Keep reading for freeLearn more