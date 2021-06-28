This article explains:

The benefit of paired stores that capture day/night trade;

How you can minimise conflict with staff-elected management; and

Why you need to understand cultural differences when expanding interstate.

Brittany Garbutt is a 27-year old entrepreneur, and the founder of bakery business Pretzel.

In four years, she’s grown the business to sell an average of 650,000 pretzels a year, employing more than 150 staff across eight stores, with revenue of $5 million per year.

In this interview, SmartCompany Plus examines her expansion, branding, and staff management strategies, drawing out lessons for growing businesses.