Canva, Calm and code: 30 business leaders share the tech they can’t do their jobs without
Strategy Secrets
18 minute Read
It’s 2021, the era of remote work and e-commerce, and pretty much no business operates without using some kind of tech, whether that’s behind the scenes or way up front.
But what is actually useful? What makes people more efficient, more connected and more effective at work?
We reached out to 30 business owners, startup founders, investors and general tech-types, to find out what tech they use most, and what actually works. We asked them to share the tools they can’t run their business, or do their job, without.
Become a SmartCompany Plus subscriber to keep readingSubscribe now
Already a Plus member? Sign in here
By submitting to this form, you agree to SmartCompany Plus’ terms and conditions.