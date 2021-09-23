Canva, Calm and code: 30 business leaders share the tech they can’t do their jobs without

It’s 2021, the era of remote work and e-commerce, and pretty much no business operates without using some kind of tech, whether that’s behind the scenes or way up front.

But what is actually useful? What makes people more efficient, more connected and more effective at work?

We reached out to 30 business owners, startup founders, investors and general tech-types, to find out what tech they use most, and what actually works. We asked them to share the tools they can’t run their business, or do their job, without.