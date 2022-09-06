The essential link between ESG targets and financial performance

In recent years tremendous progress has been made in standardising and quantifying measures of companies’ performance on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. There has also been a surge in investor interest in companies that are rated highly on ESG performance or appear to be taking ESG goals seriously. Yet surprisingly few companies are making meaningful progress in delivering on their ESG commitments.

Of the 2000 global companies tracked by the World Benchmarking Alliance, most have no explicit sustainability goals, and among those that do, very few are on track to meet them. Even companies that are making progress are, in most cases, merely instituting slow and incremental changes without the fundamental strategic and operational shifts necessary to meet the Paris Agreement or the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

If companies neither integrate ESG factors into internal strategy and operational decisions nor communicate with investors about how improvements in ESG performance affect corporate earnings, then their claims about progress on sustainability goals are, at best, mere public relations — and at worst, deliberate misdirection.

A few companies — including Sweden-based homebuilder BoKlok; Enel, the Italy-based electric utility; South Africa-based insurer Discovery; Mars Wrigley, the candy and chewing gum division of Mars; and food giant Nestlé — are building sustainability into their strategy and operations by connecting financial and social performance. (Disclosure: These companies have been clients of our firm, FSG, or sponsors of its Shared Value Initiative.) This article offers a six-step process that other companies can use to fully integrate ESG performance into their core business models.