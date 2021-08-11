How Aussie business ettitude stormed the US market with its sustainable bamboo bedding, unlocking 1600% growth in three years

This profile covers:

Why sustainable products attract loyal customers;

The importance of selling your vision to the suppliers and manufacturers that make sustainable goals real; and

Why you can rewrite the usual rules of marketing for customers which are shopping ethically.

Phoebe Yu had 15 years of experience working for US homewares retailers when she decided to build her own sustainable bedding company.

With a lot of trial and error, while freelancing to pay the bills, Yu finally found the right product — 100% bamboo bedding, sleepwear, bathware and accessories. She founded ettitude in 2014 to bring this ‘CleanBamboo’ offer to the market.

But ettitude proves there is still plenty of money to be made in a carbon-constrained world, especially if you can get an advantage on your competitors by offering a more sustainable product, today.