Kindly exclude me from your meeting: Why more participants equals less productivity

In a world more eager to hear diverse perspectives, inclusion is inherently good. But like everything, overdoing it comes at a cost.

So here it is: liberally inviting people to your meetings may be wasting everyone’s time.

On average, two extra people attended each meeting during the pandemic. But did this help us achieve more? Research shows we’re more likely to attempt multi-tasking in a large meeting, where relevance and engagement tends to be lower. This rarely improves productivity.

At the same time, we’ve heard and empathised with a constant grumble of meeting fatigue (despite actually spending less time in meetings). No doubt most of us would relish an open calendar, to allocate time on our own terms.