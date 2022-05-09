meetings-productivity

Are your meetings productive? Source: Unsplash

Leadership
Jenna Polson

Kindly exclude me from your meeting: Why more participants equals less productivity

Authors
Jenna Polson
Productivity
4 minute Read

In a world more eager to hear diverse perspectives, inclusion is inherently good. But like everything, overdoing it comes at a cost.

So here it is: liberally inviting people to your meetings may be wasting everyone’s time.

On average, two extra people attended each meeting during the pandemic. But did this help us achieve more? Research shows we’re more likely to attempt multi-tasking in a large meeting, where relevance and engagement tends to be lower. This rarely improves productivity. 

At the same time, we’ve heard and empathised with a constant grumble of meeting fatigue (despite actually spending less time in meetings). No doubt most of us would relish an open calendar, to allocate time on our own terms.

Subscribe to keep reading

Get unlimited access at half the price. Election sale now on.
Learn more
Already a Plus member?

 

More for you from PLUS

Close
SmartCompany Plus

Sign in

To connect a sign in method the email must match the one on your SmartCompany Plus account.
Continue with Facebook
Continue with Google
Or use your email
Show
Forgot your password?

Want some assistance?

Contact us on: support@smartcompany.com.au or call the hotline: +61 (03) 8623 9900.