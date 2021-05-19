Give and take: The art of useful feedback

It’s hard to give and receive negative feedback, but how you communicate with your team is critical to how your team thinks, acts and performs. You need to understand what its like to be on both sides of the equation to be the best manager you can be.

This Expert’s Playbook features input from Jim Collins, Brené Brown, LeeAnn Renniger, Ben Horowitz and more, including their specific techniques, and what they’ve learnt through experience.

This Playbook teaches you: