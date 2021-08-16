dogs pulling sled in the arctic

Sled dogs pulling together. Source: Unsplash/kaamos_

Grit, discipline and resilience: The experts’ tools of survival

This Expert’s Playbook covers:

  • The three myths of resilience;
  • Why the most resilient people accept they can’t control everything; and
  • How resisting complacency can help you constantly improve.

Resilience is a skill you can add to your repertoire, not an innate quality that you are born with or without. It comes down to grit, the ability to grind through tough moments for a long-term goal, and discipline.

Highly-resilient people have a mixture of passion, a hatred for complacency, a sense of hope, and are always centred in the reality that things can (and often do) go wrong.

In this Expert’s Playbook, SmartCompany Plus distils advice on how to get grittier, and persevere through the hard times to make it to the other side.

