The unwritten rules of management

This Expert’s Playbook teaches:

The difference between personal touch and micro-management;

How to eliminate unproductive duties from your management role; and

How to build the metrics that guide your teams’ performance.

Management isn’t leadership (although there is leadership involved). It’s also not tactics (although there are tactics involved). Management is the process that runs organisations, and parts of organisations. They are the engineers fine tuning the performance of the separate parts to ensure the whole machine runs smoothly.

This Expert’s Playbook teaches you how the best managers improve team performance, and what they’ve learnt doesn’t work.