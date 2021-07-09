Inspiring loyalty: How to be a leader your employees want to follow

This Expert’s Playbook teaches:

How to get your employees to identify with you;

How to leverage your personality in your leadership style; and

Why consistency and self-discipline beat charisma every time.

Despite the vast literature that glorifies leaders, the cold hard truth is that successful leadership is the result of work, focus, principles and values. Effectiveness is what counts, not glamour or charisma, and substance beats style every day.

This Expert’s Playbook synthesises advice from Jim Collins, Brené Brown, Robert Iger, Herminia Ibarra, and more, with strategies and tips from the leaders that have consistently performed at the highest level for decades.

To be the best, you should learn from the best.