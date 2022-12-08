From F1 to Lune: How Kate Reid engineered the perfect croissant

Sometimes in life, a certain career or vocation is your dream job, until you live it. For Kate Reid, the founder of the beloved Lune Croissanterie, her lifelong dream wasn’t to weave magic through pastries, but to get into F1.

And she did, as an aeronautical engineer for Williams Racing. It was a far cry from The New York Times declaring her croissants the best in the world, but it was the beginning of the rocky road that got her there.