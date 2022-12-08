From F1 to Lune: How Kate Reid engineered the perfect croissant
Sometimes in life, a certain career or vocation is your dream job, until you live it. For Kate Reid, the founder of the beloved Lune Croissanterie, her lifelong dream wasn’t to weave magic through pastries, but to get into F1.
And she did, as an aeronautical engineer for Williams Racing. It was a far cry from The New York Times declaring her croissants the best in the world, but it was the beginning of the rocky road that got her there.
F1 was the dream, until it wasn't
“When you’re laser-focused on a particular career from 13 years old, by the time you get there, you’ve built up a pretty beautiful dream of what that job is going to look like,” Reid told SmartCompany at Blackbird VC’s recent Sunrise Festival.
“The reality is probably 99% of the time going to be different to what you’ve built it up to look like. And series like Drive to Survive really glamorises Formula 1.”
Keep reading for freeLearn more