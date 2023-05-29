These nine factors determine if your business will make it to $2 million in turnover

A business may spend ten years struggling to grow from $1 million to $2 million and just not get there in spite of consistent effort. Another business may take ten years to grow to $10 million.

The CEO who takes advice and constantly learns how to be and do better is a world away from the frantic business owner who won’t seek advice, won’t listen even when advice is proffered and steadfastly refuses to let go of anything and trust someone else.

Many of my clients take around two to three years to double their turnover — in a manageable way. That is because they want to and they are willing to take advice. The ‘letting go’ bit usually takes a while but they all get there in the end!