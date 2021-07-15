Breakfast television. Source: Wikimedia Commons/Infrogmation of New Orleans

Fast Tools
Kate Engler

Mass market: How to get your business on breakfast television

Authors
Kate Engler
Marketing
articleArticle
6 minute Read

This article explains:

  • What morning television producers are looking for;
  • Why you need to explain your business in two sentences; and
  • How to identify a news ‘hook’ that increases your chance of landing a spot.

Who hasn’t dreamed of seeing their product or service on television? While television advertising still demands a high price, morning television shows are content hungry, and often feature small businesses.

As an added bonus, the video of your appearance is a useful marketing asset for your website or social media.

These five tips cover how to pitch your business story in a timely, concise way that will grab a producer’s attention.

Join Plus to access
Already a Plus member?

More for you from PLUS