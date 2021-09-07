Cheat sheet: How to turn a business award into new customers
Article
4 minute Read
There’s a reason wine makers include awards on their bottles, why studios campaign for stars to win an Oscar and why publishers put forward authors for ‘book of the year’. Sales.
So why do awards influence consumers to buy, and how can you maximise mileage if you are fortunate enough to win?
Fast track to trust
In a crowded market where you need to get creative to attract and retain customers, awards can provide a healthy return on investment (ROI).
Become a SmartCompany Plus subscriber to keep readingSubscribe now
Already a Plus member? Sign in here
By submitting to this form, you agree to SmartCompany Plus’ terms and conditions.