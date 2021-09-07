Taking the top prize can bring you more business. Source: Unsplash/ Giorgio Trovato

Bri Williams

Cheat sheet: How to turn a business award into new customers

There’s a reason wine makers include awards on their bottles, why studios campaign for stars to win an Oscar and why publishers put forward authors for ‘book of the year’. Sales. 

So why do awards influence consumers to buy, and how can you maximise mileage if you are fortunate enough to win?

Fast track to trust

In a crowded market where you need to get creative to attract and retain customers, awards can provide a healthy return on investment (ROI). 

