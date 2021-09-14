Checklist: Putting your best foot forward on business awards

Not everyone gets to take home the prize, so what sets the winners apart from the rest when it comes to business awards?

The pathway to winning lies in the things you do before pressing ‘submit’. It’s about taking deliberate and considered actions to ensure what’s included in the award submission showcases your business or organisation in the best light.

By making use of case studies, media wins, and other third-party credibility pieces, you’re in a much better position to take the top prize.