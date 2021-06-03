Checklist: How to identify your competitive advantage and get ready to export

Your intangible assets can scale exponentially, making them the most valuable parts of your business when exporting. By clearly defining and understanding the unique competitive advantage your business holds, you can protect it from the global attention that exporting brings.
This checklist lets you identify your potential threats, partners, collaborators, and investors, before you expose your business. As the author writes, “people won’t pay for what they can steal”.
The checklist gives you:
- A clear way to identify your competitive advantage;
- An understanding of what to expect once you export globally; and
- The ability to mitigate the inevitable risks of exporting.