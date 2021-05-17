Map the journey: The five stages of customer experience

This template from customer experience expert Aileen Day lets you map out how customers interact with your business, through five key stages.
It complements another SmartCompany Plus
guide, Undercover boss: How to mystery shop your own business
, which walks you through how to set up and improve your mystery shopping results.
This template, and explainer on how to use it, teaches you:
- How to undertake customer journey mapping with an empathy-first approach;
- How to move from awareness of your brand, to customer retention; and
- How to benchmark your results to work towards a customer experience worthy of their loyalty.