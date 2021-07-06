Hate customer hesitation? Here’s how WHO convinces vaccination fence sitters

This article teaches:

How to quickly build a sense of trust;

How to overcome complacency with the status quo; and

Why clear differences between choices are crucial to speed up decision making.

As the world rolls out the COVID-19 vaccines, governments need to deal with vaccine hesitancy for a significant proportion of the population.

Here, behavioural psychologist Bri Williams breaks down the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) three elements of vaccine hesitancy: complacency, convenience, and confidence, drawing out lessons that business owners can apply.

If you want to improve your selling, pitching, or speed up the rate of change in your business, these tips will help you tackle hesitancy.