Cheat sheet: Equity crowdfunding in Australia, explained

If your business is unlisted with less than $25 million in assets and annual revenue, equity crowdfunding offers an alternative finance pathway to banks and venture capital — if you’re prepared to share ownership.
Aussie fintech Thrive raised $1 million in under three hours using equity crowdfunding in February, breaking records and demonstrating how popular the crowdfunding approach is with investors online.
This piece helps you understand:
- Whether your business qualifies for equity crowdfunding under the relevent legislation;
- The top platforms online for equity crowdfunding; and
- Examples of companies that have successfully used equity crowdfunding.